Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 15,518 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,518 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $159.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

