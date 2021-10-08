Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,040 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

NYSE:FLT opened at $263.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.88 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.