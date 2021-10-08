Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,234 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $69,110,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 72.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,084,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,875,000 after buying an additional 456,168 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,051,000 after buying an additional 255,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,251,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,843 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBHS opened at $95.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.11. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

