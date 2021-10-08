Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 64.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,010,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP stock opened at $276.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $280.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

