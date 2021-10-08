Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.15 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

