Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,830 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,461,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 8.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,565 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $156,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

