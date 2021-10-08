Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,891 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 64.5% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 315,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,030,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $416.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.00 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

