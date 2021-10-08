Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 1,977 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. cut their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.62.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

