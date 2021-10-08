Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 67,819 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 198.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,819 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of New Fortress Energy worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of NFE stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $496,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.