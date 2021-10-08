Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

NYSE ANTM opened at $380.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.76. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $406.00. The company has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

