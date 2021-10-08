Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after buying an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after buying an additional 100,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $556,158,000 after buying an additional 671,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Shares of KLAC opened at $330.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a one year low of $190.21 and a one year high of $374.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.30 and a 200 day moving average of $326.45.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total transaction of $72,007.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,835.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.