Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 122.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $143.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.91. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.