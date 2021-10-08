Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Church & Dwight by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.22.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

