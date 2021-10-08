Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $287,410,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after acquiring an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $103.75 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $111.90.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

