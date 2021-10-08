Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 66.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

