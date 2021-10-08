Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in IDEX by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 399,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,568,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,040,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,312,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,811,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $213.83 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

