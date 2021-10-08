Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,947 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $452.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $451.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $470.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

