Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Corning by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 169,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

