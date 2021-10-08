Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.59.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AAP opened at $214.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.59 and a 52-week high of $220.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.49 and its 200 day moving average is $201.40.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

