Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.35 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 321.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 32.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,907 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $252,436.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total value of $374,333.07. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $202.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.84. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

