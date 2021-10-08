Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 15,473.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 233,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 232,416 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Snap by 8.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 190,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Snap by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snap by 19.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 802,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after acquiring an additional 129,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 19.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

SNAP stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.68 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $877,127.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,197,649 shares of company stock worth $317,100,882.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

