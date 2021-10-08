Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 568.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $216.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.63.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

