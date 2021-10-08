Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $197.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $199.88. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

