Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,588,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,350,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,338,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,463,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,421,000 after buying an additional 67,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,436,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,218,000 after buying an additional 41,888 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

