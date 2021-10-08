Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Chubb by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, lifted their price target on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

NYSE CB opened at $178.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.74 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $116.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

