Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,058,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $109.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

