Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $8,810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 738,587 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 84.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 425,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

ENLC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 3.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip bought 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.