Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,329 shares of company stock worth $96,981,701. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ZS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $269.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.57. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

