Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,239 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 15.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 31.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Cummins by 16.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

Shares of CMI opened at $234.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.