Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,925 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after purchasing an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 173,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of AMH opened at $38.62 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.71 and a 12 month high of $42.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 124.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last three months. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.