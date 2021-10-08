Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 4,263 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,851 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,168,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,392 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.