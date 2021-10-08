Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 547 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.84.

NFLX stock opened at $631.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $564.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $646.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.