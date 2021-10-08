Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMW opened at $153.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.79 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

