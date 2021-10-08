Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after buying an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $107.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $107.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

