Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.43. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $70.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Truist boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

