Vidulum (VDL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $759.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 24.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0348 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $249,098.68 and approximately $759.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 53.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003693 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm.

Equihash

It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum's official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum's official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum's official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

