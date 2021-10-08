VIG (VIG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $473.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $981,870.10 and approximately $473.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About VIG

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 888,278,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

