VINchain Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $331,802.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a market cap of $2.75 million and $331,802.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00227149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

