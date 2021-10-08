Vipstar Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $522.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

