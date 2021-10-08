Virtu Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

VIRT has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

