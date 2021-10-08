Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 192,014 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.14% of Visa worth $631,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,718,106,000 after acquiring an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after buying an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after buying an additional 435,238 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.71. The company had a trading volume of 79,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $451.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

