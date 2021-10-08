Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Cut by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $58,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,080,636,000 after acquiring an additional 218,092 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.61. 173,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,156,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.39 and its 200 day moving average is $230.12. The stock has a market cap of $449.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

