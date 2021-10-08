Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.25

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.40. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 26,532 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in unlocking the power of cannabinoids for the treatment of serious neurological and inflammatory disorders. It operates through Pharmaceutical Operations and Clinical Operations segments. The Clinical Operations segment focuses on treating patients suffering from addiction and dependency.

