Vivendi’s (VIVHY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vivendi from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVHY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 45,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,063. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

