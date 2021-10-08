VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. VNUE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 610,861 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

About VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE)

VNUE, Inc engages in the provision of music technology. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, bars, and other stakeholders in music. The company was founded by Matthew Carona and Louis Mann in August 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

