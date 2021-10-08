Volex’s (VLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.

Volex stock opened at GBX 430.42 ($5.62) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 413.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 371.27. The company has a market cap of £683.15 million and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Volex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46).

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's Power Products division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, and electric and autonomous vehicles.

