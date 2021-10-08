Volex’s (VLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Volex (LON:VLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s previous close.
Volex stock opened at GBX 430.42 ($5.62) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 413.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 371.27. The company has a market cap of £683.15 million and a P/E ratio of 24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Volex has a fifty-two week low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494.70 ($6.46).
Volex Company Profile
