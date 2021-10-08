Vortex Defi Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $50,202.77 and approximately $6,049.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

VTX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

