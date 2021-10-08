VouchForMe (IPL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a total market cap of $246,492.24 and $7.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00049300 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00227597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00102200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012055 BTC.

About VouchForMe

IPL is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

