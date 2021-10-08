W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 43,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 24,666.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 112,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,834,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,056,000 after acquiring an additional 96,826 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. The company had a trading volume of 501,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,635. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $438.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

