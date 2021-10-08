W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $14.63 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.3% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $10.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,795.41. 13,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,465.45 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,786.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,506.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.